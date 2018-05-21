Champions League: Pick your best XI from 2017-18 tournament

So the Champions League is almost over for the season - with just Saturday's final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev to come.

We have compiled a shortlist of some of this season's best performers, including a couple of players who have not featured since the group stages.

Pick your best XI below - don't forget you can change the formation - and share it with your friends using #bbcfootball.

Champions League Team of the Season

Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired