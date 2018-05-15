Chris Hughton signs new Brighton deal until 2021

Hughton won the Premier League manager of the month award in February after a run of results that saw Brighton reach 10th

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2021.

The Seagulls finished 15th this season - seven points clear of the relegation zone - having been promoted to the Premier League in 2017.

Hughton took charge in 2014 when the club was 21st in the Championship.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said: "Chris's diligent approach is respected across football. He thoroughly deserves his new contract."

Bloom added: "Our debut Premier League season has been a brilliant experience for the club, with some iconic moments, including an unforgettable night at the Amex against Manchester United to secure our Premier League status earlier this month."

Former Newcastle, Birmingham and Norwich boss Hughton, 59, said he was "delighted" to sign the new deal, but cautioned: "Our second season will be tougher, and we will need that spirit of togetherness to help us continue to progress.

"Once we've had a well-earned break and reflected on the season just gone, we will begin planning for 2018-19."