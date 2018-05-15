Stephen Lowry: Linfield midfielder returns to Coleraine on two-year deal

Stephen Lowry in action for Linfield against Coleraine last November

Linfield midfielder Stephen Lowry has returned to Coleraine four years after leaving the Bannsiders to move to the Windsor Park club.

Limavady man Lowry, 32, has agreed a two-year contract with Oran Kearney's Irish Cup winners.

Lowry's Linfield stint included helping the club win an Irish Premiership title as well as an Irish Cup success.

"It is a fantastic coup for us. We feel that Stevie still has a huge, huge amount to give," said Kearney.

Lowry first joined Coleraine in 2010 under the management of David Platt and went on to make 170 appearances for the club.

"He is one of the best midfielders in the league, knows the club and is local, so that ticks all the boxes," added Kearney.

"Stevie's experiences at Linfield will stand him in good stead and we are delighted to get him back on board."

Lowry is Kearney's first signing of the summer.