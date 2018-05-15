Chester FC: Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley appointed joint managers

From the section

Salford City managers Bernard Morley (left) and Anthony Johnson had one year left to run on their contracts

Relegated National League side Chester have appointed former Salford City bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley as joint managers.

Johnson and Morley left Salford by mutual consent on 8 May despite winning promotion from National League North.

The pair replace Marcus Bignot, who left Chester at the end of the season after five wins in 32 games in charge.

Chester finished 23rd in the National League this season, having struggled with financial troubles.

The fan-owned club hope to complete a proposed investment deal from businessman Stuart Murphy by the end of May.

Meanwhile, Bignot has been appointed as joint manager of Guiseley.