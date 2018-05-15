Davinson Sanchez signs improved contract at Tottenham

Davinson Sanchez
Davinson has represented Colombia at both youth and senior levels

Davinson Sanchez has signed a new improved contract with Tottenham, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Spurs signed Davinson in a club record £42m deal from Ajax in August 2017.

Davinson has impressed in his 31 appearances this season, with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino suggesting he could one day become one of the best in the world in his position.

The 21-year-old, who has won seven caps for Colombia, is likely to figure in this summer's World Cup.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired