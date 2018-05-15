Nottingham Forest: Jack Hobbs, David Vaughan and Ashkan Dejagah released

From the section

David Vaughan featured 16 times in all competitions for Nottingham Forest this season, with his last appearances coming against Preston on 30 January

Nottingham Forest have released Jack Hobbs, David Vaughan and Ashkan Dejagah following the conclusion of their Championship campaign.

Wales midfielder Vaughan, 35, scored two goals in 111 games for the Reds after joining from Sunderland in 2013.

Defender Hobbs, 29, featured 86 times after moving from Hull in the summer of the same year, initially on loan.

Iran international Dejagah, 31, joined the club in January and made one substitute appearance.

Midfielder Chris Cohen has also left the club after announcing his retirement last month.