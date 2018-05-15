Guiseley AFC: Marcus Bignot and Russ O'Neill appointed joint-manager

Marcus Bignot
Marcus Bignot won five of his 32 games in charge of Chester

Guiseley have appointed Marcus Bignot and Russ O'Neill as joint managers following their relegation to National League North.

Bignot, 43, left his job as Chester boss at the end of the season after failing to keep them in the National League, winning only five games.

O'Neill, 45, has been out of management since leaving Alfreton in May 2017.

Guiseley have also announced they will once again be a part-time club, having turned full-time in October 2017.

The Lions finished last in the National League and had been without a permanent boss since firing Paul Cox in February, with interim coach Sean St Ledger winning only three of his 14 games in charge.

"We are really excited to have the new management team in place as we look to get stability back into our club," chairman Gary Douglas said.

