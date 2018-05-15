BBC Sport - Frank Lampard - Kane would be my England captain
Kane would be my England captain - Lampard
Frank Lampard believes Harry Kane has the credentials to be England captain at the World Cup.
The former England midfielder, who will be part of the BBC Sport team in Russia, also thinks Southgate should include youth in the squad with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold impressing this season.
