Nicky Adams: Bury re-sign midfielder for third spell with the club

Nicky Adams has not played since suffering a serious knee injury last November

Bury have re-signed midfielder Nicky Adams for a third spell after his contract with Carlisle United ended.

The 31-year-old was offered a new deal with the Cumbrians, but will now rejoin the Gigg Lane club instead.

Adams began his career at Bury, making 94 appearances before a move to Leicester in 2008, and then rejoined the Shakers from Rotherham in 2014.

"I just want to come back and help bring the good times again," he told the club's official website.

Bury will play in League Two next season after winning only eight of their 46 League One games this term and finishing bottom of the table.