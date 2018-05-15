Rangers face Scottish FA charges over articles of association and a disciplinary rule

Rangers have until 22 May to respond the SFA charges

Rangers have been charged by the Scottish FA with alleged breaches of articles of association and a disciplinary rule.

The first charge relates to compliance with the SFA, Fifa, Uefa and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The second specifically mentions members' requirement to "behave towards the Scottish FA and other members with the utmost good faith".

The Ibrox club have until next Tuesday to respond to the charges.

And a principal hearing date has been set for 26 June.

The Ibrox side won the Scottish Premier League at the end of season 2010-11 and featured in European competition at the start of the following season. Rangers then entered administration in 2012 and eventually started season 2012-13 in the fourth tier of Scottish football.

They won promotion to the Premiership in 2016 and have finished third in the top flight over the past two seasons.

In detailing the charges, the SFA say member clubs and their officials and players "shall be subject to and shall comply with the Articles and any statutes, regulations, directives, codes, decisions and International Match Calendar promulgated by the Board or by a Standing Committee, committee or sub-committee thereof, or by Fifa or Uefa or by the Court of Arbitration for Sport".

The articles of association mentioned are dated 2010-11.

The governing body also highlight the rule that members shall "observe the principles of loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship in accordance with the rules of fair play" and "be subject to and comply with the articles and any statutes, regulations, directives, codes, decisions and International Match Calendar promulgated by the Board, the Professional Game Board, the Non-Professional Game Board, the Judicial Panel Protocol, a committee or sub-committee, FIFA, UEFA or the Court of Arbitration for Sport".

And the SFA add that "officials, its team officials and its players act in accordance" with that rule.

The SFA cite "Judicial Panel Protocol 2011-12" for the alleged rule breach.