Ryan Jackson: Colchester United defender signs extended contract

Ryan Jackson scored two goals last season, taking his career tally to 10 from 299 appearances

Colchester United full-back Ryan Jackson has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 27-year-old joined from Gillingham last summer and played 45 games this season, 42 of them in the league.

Jackson has now signed a deal to run until the summer of 2020.

He told the club website: "You never want things dragging on while you're away on holiday in the summer, so it's great we were able to get it done this soon after the end of the season."