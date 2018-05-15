Hearts sign Jake Mulraney, Angus Beith goes to Inverness, Iain Vigurs to Ross County

Jake Mulraney will be playing his football with Hearts next season

Jake Mulraney has joined Hearts from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, with Angus Beith going in the other direction.

Irishman Mulraney, 22, leaves Caley Thistle after making more than 60 appearances for the club.

Fellow midfielder Beith, 22, played twice for Hearts last season and has been loaned to Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir and Stranraer.

Beith has only made one start for Hearts

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle say Iain Vigurs, 30, will return to Ross County.

The club tweeted to say the midfielder will join County on a three-year deal, having previously made the same move earlier in his career in 2009, with a two-year spell at Motherwell in between.

Iain Vigurs will remain in the Highlands, after leaving Inverness for Ross County for the second time in his career

County will join their Highland rivals in the Championship next season after being relegated on Saturday.

Caley Thistle went down a year ago and finished fifth in the second tier this term, just missing out on the play-offs.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 cap Mulraney, who scored three goals for Inverness, follows strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean in joining Hearts for next season.