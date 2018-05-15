FA Cup final: Ray Wilkins' widow to present trophy to winners

Media playback is not supported on this device Wilkins' 'magnificent' FA Cup final goal for Man Utd

FA Cup final 2018: Chelsea v Manchester United Date: Saturday, 19 May Time: 17:15 BST

Ray Wilkins' widow Jackie will present the trophy to the winners of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United on Saturday.

Wilkins, who died on 4 April aged 61, won the FA Cup as a United player in 1983, scoring in the final.

He also won it on three occasions while assistant manager of Chelsea.

In addition to a tribute in the match programme, banners will be unveiled in both ends in Wilkins' memory before kick-off at Wembley.

"It is particularly fitting that both clubs and the wider football community will unite to remember Ray Wilkins on the day," said Football Association chairman Greg Clarke.

"Ray had a longstanding affinity with the competition, winning it as both a player and as an assistant manager. He is sorely missed."