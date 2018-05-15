BBC Sport - Roberto Mancini: New Italy boss scores for Azzurri at Euro 88

Archive: Mancini scores for Italy at Euro 88

Watch new Italy manager Roberto Mancini scoring for his country against West Germany at Euro 88.

The 53-year-old has agreed a two-year deal to succeed Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked after Italy's failure to reach the World Cup.

READ MORE: Ex-Man City boss Mancini takes Italy job

Available to UK users only.

