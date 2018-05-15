BBC Sport - Roberto Mancini: New Italy boss scores for Azzurri at Euro 88
Archive: Mancini scores for Italy at Euro 88
- From the section European Football
Watch new Italy manager Roberto Mancini scoring for his country against West Germany at Euro 88.
The 53-year-old has agreed a two-year deal to succeed Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked after Italy's failure to reach the World Cup.
READ MORE: Ex-Man City boss Mancini takes Italy job
Available to UK users only.
