Celtic v Motherwell: Chris Cadden seeks 'legendary' status with Scottish Cup win

Chris Cadden, left, has helped propel Motherwell to two cup finals this season

Scottish Cup final: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 19 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland from 14:00, Radio Scotland & BBC Sport Scotland website and BBC Sport app

Boyhood fan Chris Cadden is desperate to become a "living Motherwell legend" by helping the club clinch its first silverware in 27 years.

The Steelmen face domestic treble-chasing Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

Motherwell, beaten by Brendan Rodgers' side in this season's League Cup final, last lifted the Scottish Cup in 1991.

"Everybody still talks about the 1991 team, where they were when they scored the winner," said winger Cadden, 21.

"We'd be genuinely living legends if we went on to win it. There's a real buzz about the town and we're just looking forward to it. It's the biggest day in Scottish football.

"Even when you're walking about Asda, people are saying 'good luck'. It just gives you butterflies. It's only Tuesday, I can't wait to get out there and try and make it a special day for the fans."

'This doesn't happen for a wee team like Motherwell'

Motherwell saw off Rangers and Aberdeen, who finished third and second in the Premiership table respectively, in their League and Scottish Cup semi-finals.

And Cadden, a Scotland Under-21 international, says his team's battles with Celtic this term will stand them in good stead come Saturday.

Cadden's Motherwell were beaten 2-0 by Celtic in this season's League Cup final

Stephen Robinson's side acquitted themselves well against the Scottish champions in November's League Cup final, before a red card for Cedric Kipre stunted their progress in a 2-0 defeat.

Although they were hammered 5-1 at Celtic Park during December, they have twice held Rodgers' men to a draw in Lanarkshire.

"Over the last couple of games we've played Celtic, apart from the Parkhead one, we've ran them close," Cadden added.

"They're a good team, they've not been so dominant for no reason. We know we're underdogs but we're going to take confidence from running them close.

"There are not many cup finals Motherwell are going to go into where we aren't underdogs. I think we prefer to be underdogs. That sort of suits our game and we can rat and get in about them.

"We've got real honest hard-working players and for us to get hands on the cup would be the biggest achievement in a good while for the club.

Under Stephen Robinson, Motherwell finished seventh in the Scottish Premiership this season

"I was saying to a few of the boys: 'this doesn't happen for Motherwell'. One cup final, never mind two. It's brilliant for us all and great recognition. Your profile when you go to a cup final goes through the roof, as well as the club.

"It just doesn't happen for a wee team like Motherwell so we'll try and take full advantage of it."

'You know the fans by name'

Cadden hopes Motherwell can harness the backing of their fans and believes the squad have forged close bonds with the supporters.

"Getting to two cup finals is not going to be a fluke," he added. "It's not luck. We're a good team, we've got an identity now, we've made Fir Park a fortress and we're a tough team to play against.

Cadden believes Motherwell's supporters identify with the current squad

"It brings all the people together. The fans and the players have got a good connection. You know the fans by name, you walk out and see the same faces, because it's a small club.

"It's a working-class town. If you work your socks off, run for every ball, win tackles, then if you make a mistake on the ball, the fans will forgive you.

"That's what we're going to do - work our socks off - and hopefully we've got the quality up front to try and get a goal."