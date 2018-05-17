BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Johan Cruyff's legendary turn - 1974
World Cup countdown: The 'Cruyff turn' - 1974
- From the section World Cup
Watch Netherlands legend Johan Cruyff's iconic turn against Jan Olsson of Sweden at the 1974 World Cup - the Cruyff turn - as we reach 29 days to go until Russia 2018.
