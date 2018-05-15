David Davis: Birmingham City midfielder signs one-year contract extension

David Davis made 41 league and cup appearances for Birmingham City in 2017-18 and scored three times
David Davis made 41 league and cup appearances for Birmingham City in 2017-18 and scored three times

Birmingham City midfielder David Davis has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the club until the summer of 2021.

The 27-year-old joined Blues from local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers after helping Wolves to promotion from League One in 2013-14.

Davis has made 167 appearances and scored 11 goals for Birmingham.

He made 38 Championship appearances this season as Blues successfully battled against relegation.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Rugbytots

Rugbytots SE Cheshire & Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired