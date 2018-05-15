Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Ross County, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says "no stone will be left unturned" in preparing his squad to perform at high altitude in Mexico City next month. Oxygen tanks may even be provided at the side of the pitch for the friendly. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen are leading the chase for Ross County right-back Jason Naismith. (Daily Record)

Kristoffer Ajer has insisted his future always lay at Parkhead despite interest from German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Scott Arfield is adamant his hero Steven Gerrard will inspire a stampede of stars to join Rangers.(Daily Record)

On-loan Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren admits it is "out of his hands" what happens next in his career following German club SV Damstadt's survival in 2. Bundesliga. (Scotsman)

Alex McLeish has told how Sir Alex Ferguson teased him from his hospital bed about his greatest night in football. (Daily Record)

New Rangers assistant Gary McAllister has hinted Steven Gerrard will aim to sort out the Ibrox defence first as they prepare to start their revolution. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Motherwell defender Peter Hartley has refused to give up on his Cup Final dream despite not having played since the end of last year with a serious foot injury. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian defender Lewis Stevenson admits he is stunned by his first Scotland call-up at the age of 30. (Herald, newspaper edition)

Youssouf Mulumbu has given Kilmarnock hope he might stick around to help Steve Clarke take the club into Europe. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

St Mirren have defended their decision to allocate Celtic and Rangers fans two full stands for matches next season - and insist the controversial move will give manager Jack Ross a six-figure budget boost. (Various)

Jack Hamilton intends to make the Hearts number one jersey his own next season after returning to keep goal for the first time in nine months in Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock. (Scotsman)

David Templeton has left Hamilton Accies after opting not to renew his contract. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie has made it clear he is not best pleased with Edinburgh counterpart Richard Cockerill publicly coveting the services of one of his scrum-halves for next season. (Scotsman)