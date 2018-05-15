World Cup 2018: Rafael Marquez, 39, in preliminary Mexico squad

Rafael Marquez became the first player to captain a team in four World Cups

Rafael Marquez could become the third player to appear in five World Cups after being included in Mexico's preliminary 28-man squad.

The 39-year-old, who plays at centre-back or defensive midfield, would join German Lothar Matthaus and compatriot Antonio Carbajal in the select group.

Marquez, who won four Spanish titles and two Champions Leagues with Barcelona, will find out by 4 June if he makes the final 23 for Russia 2018.

The tournament begins on 14 June.

The Atlas player, who has 143 caps, became the first to captain a team in four World Cups at Brazil 2014.

He also became the second Mexican - after Cuauhtemoc Blanco - to score in three successive tournaments when he grabbed the opener in the 3-1 win over Croatia.

In August 2017, Marquez denied US accusations that he had links with a major drug-trafficking organisation.

Mexico (final 23 to be confirmed)

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul).

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Frankfurt), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Diego Reyes (Porto), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Oswaldo Alanis (Guadalajara), Edson Alvarez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Miguel Layun (Sevilla).

Midfielders: Jesus Molina (Monterrey), Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Erick Gutierrez (Pachuca), Marco Fabian (Frankfurt), Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy).

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham), Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Oribe Peralta (America), Jesus Manuel Corona (Porto), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Jurgen Damm (Tigres).