European Under-17 Championship: Red-card drama as Republic exit on penalties

Corcoran was penalised for stepping off his line to save the Netherlands' fifth penalty

Republic of Ireland Under-17s goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was sent off during the penalty shootout as his side exited the European Championship.

The quarter-final against the Netherlands ended in bizarre circumstances as Corcoran was shown a second yellow card for coming off his line before saving a spot-kick.

The penalty was retaken and scored, meaning the Netherlands advanced to the last four.

The game had ended 1-1.

With the shootout score at 4-4, Dutch captain Daishawn Redan stepped up to take his side's fifth penalty.

The effort was saved by Corcoran, but referee Zbynek Proske saw the keeper had advanced from his line and showed him with a second yellow card.

Defender Oisin McEntee went in goal for the retake which Redan scored, sending his side through.

Senior boss Martin O'Neill joined U-17 manager Colin O'Brien in speaking to the referee after the game

Republic of Ireland senior manager Martin O'Neill, who was watching the game from the stands at the Proact Stadium in Chesterfield, made his way onto the pitch after the game and spoke to the referee.

The Republic had fallen behind to a Elayis Tavsan header, but were back on level terms two minutes later through Spurs striker Troy Parrott.