Irish Premiership: Institute midfielder Niall Grace signs for Glenavon

Grace scored 10 league goals as Institute won the Championship

Glenavon have announced the signing of Institute midfielder Niall Grace on a three-year deal.

Grace joins the Lurgan Blues after three years at Institute.

He was recently named in the Championship Team of the Year at the Northern Ireland Football Awards.

The midfielder scored 10 league goals this season as Institute secured promotion to the Premiership, having been relegated from the top flight in 2015.

"Once I got the call from Gary Hamilton and he expressed his interest, I was sold." The midfielder told Glenavon's club website.

"To play in Europe will be some experience and one that other players won't get so that was definitely part of the pull of Glenavon."

Gary Hamilton's side finished third in the league and secured a place in the Europa League qualifying round.