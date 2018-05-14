SFA delay in speaking to Michael O'Neill 'made it more difficult' to accept job

Michael O'Neill led Northern Ireland to the 2016 European Championships

Michael O'Neill has admitted the delay in meeting with the Scottish FA "made it more difficult" for them to persuade him to take the Scotland job.

It was three months on from the sacking of Gordon Strachan before then-chief executive Stewart Regan met O'Neill.

The Northern Irishman rejected the offer in January.

"The IFA were very pro-active, they offered me an extension to my contract hours after the final game in Switzerland," said O'Neill.

"Possibly that process, that 102 days, made it more difficult for Stewart Regan to get me over the line and put me in the position.

O'Neill, who also revealed he spoke to West Brom and Sunderland about their vacancies, signed a new four-year contract with Northern Ireland two days after turning down the chance to manage Scotland.

Instead the SFA appointed Alex McLeish, who took charge for the second time.

However, O'Neill admits that it was always going to take a lot of persuading to convince him to leave his current role.

He told BBC Scotland's Sportsound: "I did want to speak to the SFA, it was a job that genuinely interested me. But, ultimately, when I got the chance to speak to the SFA I weighed things up with my own association and I felt the right thing to do was stay where I'm at.

"One of the reasons is I have a lot of flexibility, I've been there six years now, I have a lot of control within the IFA.

"And, one of the things I often think people have overlooked here is I am not Scottish. I may live in Scotland, but I am not Scottish. I think the media wrote it in a way that I should come and have this real pride to manage Scotland. But I manage my own country now.

"I think the SFA have made a really good decision with Alex (McLeish) he's very experienced, he's been in the job before, and I know as a proud Scotsman he'll do everything within his power to deliver the success that the nation craves."

Michael O'Neill had the choice of managing Northern Ireland or Scotland

O'Neill has also defended the decision to play two friendlies against Peru and Mexico at the end of the season, calling them "invaluable".

Five Celtic players will not travel, while Andrew Robertson will also be missing.

Scotland travel to face Peru on 29 May, followed by Mexico on 2 June.

He said: "Some of the reaction initially to the tour was poor. I think it's important the clubs try and support the national team.

"For instance we (Northern Ireland) are going to Panama and Costa Rica. Four years ago we went to Uruguay and Chile.

"One of the big things as an international team manager is when you're in a double header in qualification, it's so intense. This is a different environment, it's an easier environment if you're going to bring young players in. It's invaluable.

"It is always different when you play international football and you can only benefit."