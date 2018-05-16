England World Cup squad named: Pick your team for Russia 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

But who should be in the starting XI for the opening match against Tunisia on Monday, 18 June?

Pick what you think is England's strongest side and share it with your friends.

My England starting XI

Choose who you would pick in the England starting XI in Russia - and then share it with your friends using our team selector.

If you can't see the team selector above, click here.

