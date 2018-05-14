BBC Sport - Manchester City celebrate Premier League title win with open-top bus parade
Man City parade Premier League trophy
Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League title with an open-top bus parade through the city - and manager Pep Guardiola says they will come back "stronger" next season.
