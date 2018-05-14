Premier Division: Derry City v Dundalk - latest
-
- From the section Irish
|Airtricity Premier Division - latest
|Derry City
|1-4
|Dundalk
|Darren Cole 12
|Brian Gartland 28, Robbie Benson 33, Michael Duffy 50, Krisztian Adorjan 90
|Live commentary
|Airtricity Premier Division - latest
|Derry City
|1-4
|Dundalk
|Darren Cole 12
|Brian Gartland 28, Robbie Benson 33, Michael Duffy 50, Krisztian Adorjan 90
|Live commentary
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired