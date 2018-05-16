Rhys Bennett: Peterborough United sign Mansfield Town defender

Rhys Bennett made 43 appearances for Mansfield as they finished eighth in League Two

Mansfield Town centre-back Rhys Bennett will join League One side Peterborough United on a two-year contract on 1 July after his deal with the Stags expires.

The 26-year-old played under Posh boss Steve Evans at Mansfield, where he made 97 appearances in two seasons.

Bennett previously spent four years at Rochdale and has played for Falkirk.

"I had a few offers but once the opportunity to work with a gaffer that knows me came up, I was delighted to come here," he told BBC Cambridgeshire.

"Once I made it clear to the (Mansfield) manager that I wanted to go and play in League One to further my career it was pretty simple."

The arrival of Bennett follows the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Chapman on Tuesday.

Mansfield announced on Thursday that Bennett, and six other players, would leave the club at the end of their contracts as they look to rebuild after missing out on the League Two play-offs.

