Wales to stay at Cardiff City Stadium for Uefa Nations League ties

Wales made the Cardiff City Stadium their home under ex-manager Chris Coleman

Wales will continue to play their competitive internationals at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Football Association of Wales plans to play a friendly against Spain at the Principality Stadium in October.

But Welsh football's governing body has confirmed the Cardiff City Stadium will remain its home for competition ties.

"Wales will continue to play all home competitive matches at Cardiff City Stadium, subject to availability," said a FAW statement.

The Cardiff City Stadium is the venue which Wales turned to their advantage during the reign of Chris Coleman - culminating in qualification to the finals of Euro 2016, in France.

Though the stadium holds 33,000 - much less than the Principality Stadium's capacity of 74,500 - it is the venue favoured by the Wales players.

So Wales will return to the Cardiff City Stadium in the autumn when they start their Uefa Nations League - against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark in September and November - their first competitive matches under manager Ryan Giggs.

The FAW is understood to be in talks with the Welsh Rugby Union, which owns the Principality Stadium, about playing the Spain encounter there on 11 October.

But this is thought to be a one-off, given it is such a prestigious friendly against the former World Cup winners.

Before then, Wales will play a friendly against Mexico on 29 May in the USA.