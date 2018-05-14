Tom Davies: Coventry City defender charged with violent conduct

Coventry City finished sixth in their first season in League Two after relegation from the third tier last season

Coventry City defender Tom Davies has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association following their League Two play-off semi-final first leg against Notts County.

The 26-year-old appeared to tread on Magpies defender Richard Duffy's leg in the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw.

Davies was not punished during the game but the incident was caught on video.

The former Accrington and Portsmouth centre-back has until 18:00 BST on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

The second leg at Meadow Lane takes place on Friday at 19:45.