Kevin de Bruyne: Man City forward says record-breaking campaign may be impossible to better

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says it is "probably impossible" to better the club's record-breaking campaign in the future.

Sunday's late victory over Southampton ensured City became the first Premier League club to claim 100 points.

Pep Guardiola's team also scored the most goals (106) and won the most games on their way to winning the Premier League title by a record 19 points.

"It is not going to be forgotten for a long time," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Monday Night Club, the Belgium international said: "We knew if we got 100 points it would be something special, something that will not be done a lot in the future, maybe never and we are the only ones to do it.

"And to do that in the Premier League is unbelievable. It's probably impossible because teams are going to try different things.

"I think we played amazing football. Football that everybody loves to see.

"The team is amazing. I've never had the chemistry in a team that I've had this year and I've been playing almost 10 years of professional football so that says it all. The team is very good together and that's why it's been so special."