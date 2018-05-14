Blackburn Rovers: Danny Graham and Craig Conway in contract talks

Blackburn finished second in League One to secure a return to the Championship

Promoted League One side Blackburn Rovers are in contract talks with Danny Graham and Craig Conway, but Liam Feeney is among those to be released.

Ex-Swansea and Sunderland striker Graham, 32, scored 17 goals this season, while winger Conway, 33, has made 174 appearances for the club.

Both are out of contract this summer and can talk to other clubs.

Winger Feeney, 32, spent most of the season on loan at Premier League bound Cardiff, playing 16 times.

Former Coventry centre-back Elliott Ward, who had been on loan at MK Dons since January, and goalkeeper Aaron Dillon are the other senior players to be let go by boss Tony Mowbray.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old forward Lewis Mansell has been offered a new deal by Rovers, who have taken up an option to extend keeper Charlie Albinson's contract by a further year.