Sam Barratt: Southend United sign Maidenhead United winger

Sam Barratt joined Maidenhead from Bracknell in 2014

Southend United have signed winger Sam Barratt from non-league Maidenhead United for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old scored five goals in 32 appearances for the Magpies in 2017-18 in their first season after gaining promotion to the National League.

His 12-month deal with the Shrimpers includes an option for a further year.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to sign my first professional contract - it's a dream come true," Barratt told BBC Essex.

"I haven't really got the words for my emotions, but I'm mainly just really happy."

