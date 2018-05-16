BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: England's Rob Green concedes an awful goal to USA - 2010
World Cup countdown: Rob Green's howler - 2010
- From the section World Cup
As Gareth Southgate announces the England squad for the World Cup, we remember Rob Green's horrendous mistake against the USA in 2010.
