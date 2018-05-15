BBC Sport - 50 Great World Cup moments: Gerry Armstrong's famous goal for Northern Ireland in 1982
World Cup countdown: Armstrong smashes home in 1982
- From the section World Cup
With just 30 days to go until the 2018 World Cup, relive Gerry Armstrong's thumping strike against 1982 World Cup hosts Spain, which gave Northern Ireland their most recent win in the competition.
Available to UK users only.
More great World Cup moments
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired