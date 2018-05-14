Rob Maclean: Neil Lennon staying at Hibs would be good for Scottish football

Media playback is not supported on this device Neil Lennon hasn't held back when celebrating this season.

BBC commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

Hibs and Lennon deserve each other

Hopefully Hibernian and Neil Lennon are staying together into another crazy campaign. They deserve each other.

And Scottish football is certainly a better place for having the never-a-dull-moment Lennon as a leading part of the entertainment.

I know some of you will vehemently disagree with that last statement. The Hibs gaffer divides opinion. But his heart-on-the-sleeve approach will do for me.

Lennon is passionate, outspoken, fearless, unpredictable and, let's not forget, a highly-talented football manager.

All of the above was on show at Easter Road on Sunday as Hibs chased the six-goal swing they needed for a third place finish and ended up drawing 5-5 with Rangers.

I'll take more of that next season. The Neil Lennon rollercoaster ride is not to be missed.

Love affair with Livi's motley crew

Livingston face Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final

I've fallen in love with Livingston. Not the place. Too many roundabouts, too little time.

No, it is the football team I'm talking about.

I had not seen David Hopkin's team at close-quarters until their two-leg defeat of Dundee United which took last season's League One winners to the Premiership play-off final. There's nothing slick or sophisticated about what they do.

Some of the players have been surplus to requirements at bigger and better clubs. They've picked up one or two from junior football. Money's too tight to mention.

But what looks, on the face of it, like a motley crew has been pulled together into a tight and impressive unit. You won't see a much better example of work ethic or team bonding.

Whatever happens from here, lion-hearted Livi have already written their own football fairy tale.

Tannadice Terrors

Willo Flood took issue with a TV camera after being sent off against Livingston

I fear for the future of Dundee United as they prepare for a third successive season in the Championship.

Maybe someone in officialdom at Tannadice can give me a shout and tell me my pessimism is misplaced, but there don't appear to be too many reasons to be cheerful for United fans.

The club carries a big support and they deserve a whole lot better than what's being offered up to them at the moment.

There were some good players in the team this season. Scott McDonald, Sam Stanton, Scott Fraser, Willo Flood and Anthony Ralston.

But what I saw against Livingston, apart from some awful defending, was a team that was not collectively ready to scrap for a place in the Premiership.

The financial forecast for United is not great and I can't see next season being third time lucky.

Time to cap Fleck

John Fleck was destined for big things but has yet to win his first Scotland cap

He wasn't named in the Scotland squad for the end of season games in Peru and Mexico, but John Fleck must have been on the radar for Alex McLeish.

The former Rangers midfielder dominated the player of the season awards at English Championship team Sheffield United.

Big deal, or words to that effect, I hear you cry. But the Blades were in promotion play-off contention until the last couple of weeks of the campaign, so Fleck is playing a starring role at a decent level.

He seemed set for great things when he made his Rangers debut as a 16-year-old, but left for Coventry City in 2012.

Fleck joined Sheffield United last season and helped them to the League One title. He's now playing the best football of his life and has to be knocking on the door of an international call-up.