Europa League - Final
Marseille19:45Atl Madrid
Venue: Groupama Stadium

Marseille v Atletico Madrid

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet
Former West Ham midfielder Payet has scored 10 goals for Marseille this season

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet wants his side to "write their names" in the history books by beating Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final.

The French side reached their first European final since 2005 when they lost in the Uefa Cup to Valencia.

Spaniards Atletico won the competition in 2010 and 2012 and have lost in two Champions League finals since.

"We believe against Atletico because this season has shown that we are a real team," said Payet.

The former West Ham midfielder set up both goals to inspire his side to victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the semi-finals, while Atletico edged past Premier League side Arsenal.

Payet added: "Those who won the Champions League in 1993 are still heroes because nobody else has done it since.

"We know how tough it is. Of course, that is an added source of motivation, and if we do win the final, our names will be written into the club's history books forever."

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is suspended for the match in Lyon after being sent to the stands against Arsenal, so assistant German Burgos will take charge of the team from the sidelines.

"It was the same thing against Arsenal, when German was in charge of the side," said Simeone.

"I feel sad at not being there, but we have known each other for a lifetime and we understand football in the same way. I have confidence in him being in charge."

Atletico have already assured themselves of a place in next season's Champions League by finishing in the top four in La Liga, but Marseille, currently in the Europa League spot in Ligue 1 with one game remaining, would guarantee their passage by winning the final.

