Kyle Walker-Peters: Tottenham full-back signs new deal until 2021

Walker-Peters made nine appearances for Tottenham this season

Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with the club until 2021.

Walker-Peters, 21, made his senior debut on the opening day of the season and went on to make nine appearances, scoring once in the FA Cup.

"It has been a great year for me and I really do look forward to what the future holds," said Walker-Peters.

He was part of England's Under-20 side which won the World Cup in 2017 and has gone on to play for the Under-21s.