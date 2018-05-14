Accrington Stanley: Scott Brown and Aaron Chapman offered new deals

Accrington Stanley finished five points clear of second-placed Luton

League Two champions Accrington Stanley have offered new deals to four players, including goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and midfielder Scott Brown.

Chapman, 27, kept 18 clean sheets last season, while ex-Southport and Bristol City man Brown, 33, has been a regular since joining from Grimsby in 2016.

The club will exercise options to extend the deals of five players, including defender Mark Hughes.

Winger Mekhi McLeod and forward Akeel Francis have been released.

McLeod, 21, played 15 times for Accrington and ended the season on loan at Southport, while Francis did not make an appearance for the club.

Danny Williams and second-year scholar Niall Watson are the other players to be offered contracts to stay with Stanley in the third tier next season.

Midfielder Liam Nolan, defenders Ben Richards-Everton and Ross Sykes and winger Erico Sousa join Hughes in having options to extend their deals taken up by the Lancashire side.