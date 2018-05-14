Chris Holroyd agrees new deal as seven depart Wrexham

Chris Holroyd has also played for Chester, Brighton, Preston North End and Macclesfield Town

Wrexham top scorer Chris Holroyd has agreed a new contract to stay with the National League club.

The striker scored 13 goals despite missing a number of weeks at the beginning and end of the campaign.

Goalkeeper Christian Dibble and midfielders Mark Carrington and Paul Rutherford have also agreed new terms with Wrexham's new manager Sam Ricketts.

First choice goalkeeper Chris Dunn has been released.

Olly Marx, David Raven, Marcus Kelly, Jack Mackreth, Scott Boden and Jonathan Franks have also left the club.

"Everyone at Wrexham AFC would like to thank the players for their efforts while with the club and wish them all the best for the future," the club said.

Dibble has signed a two-year deal, while Holroyd, Carrington and Rutherford have agreed one-year contracts.

Defender Doug Tharme has been offered a first year professional contract.

James Jennings, Manny Smith, Shaun Pearson, Kevin Roberts, Sam Wedgbury, Akil Wright, Leo Smith and Nicky Deverdics were already under contract for the 2018-19 season.

Wrexham missed out on this season's National League play-offs by three points having been top of the table as recently as February.

The Dragons appointed former Wales international Ricketts in May 2018 on a three-year contract, his first managerial role.