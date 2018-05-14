Murray Davidson signs new two-year deal with St Johnstone

Murray Davidson has been at St Johnstone for nine years

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson has signed a new two-year contract with the Perth side.

And the deal for the 30-year-old includes an option for another year depending on a certain amount of appearances.

Davidson, who has one Scotland cap, has been at McDiarmid Park for nine years.

"I've loved my time here and it was really a no-brainer for me to commit to the club for another two years," Davidson told the St Johnstone website.

"We've enjoyed some great success here since I joined the club nearly a decade ago and hopefully we can continue that in the years to come.

"I'm really excited about next season. Obviously, three long-serving players who were part of the Scottish Cup-winning team have moved on (Alan Mannus, Steven MacLean and Chris Millar) and it's a shame, but that's football.

"We still have a really strong squad and I'm sure there will be some new additions over the summer too."

Injury ruled Davidson out of Saints 2014 Scottish Cup success and the subsequent European campaign.

Manager Tommy Wright said he made a plea to chairman Steve Brown to ensure Davidson was tied down on a long term deal, describing him as a "huge player for us".

Wright said: "It was common knowledge that he had a clause to trigger an additional year, but I was determined to tie him down for longer than that.

"He's had yet another good season and I know he'll be raring to go again for the next campaign.

"It's no secret that we are a much stronger side when Murray Davidson is in it. He's consistently been one of our best performers year-on-year and his experience in the middle of the park is important to the side moving forward."