Steve Sidwell: Brighton midfielder to leave when contract expires next month

Sidwell played 34 times as Brighton were promoted to the Premier League in 2017 but failed to make an appearance during the 2017-18 campaign

Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell will leave the Premier League club when his contract expires next month.

The 35-year-old former Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Fulham player joined the Seagulls in 2016 having played for them on loan in 2002.

But back and ankle operations prevented him from playing any part in the club's debut Premier League campaign.

"The Brighton chapter has now officially closed," Sidwell wrote on Twitter.

"My only aim when I joined was to get the club in the Premier League for the first time in its history and I'm proud to say I played my part in achieving this."