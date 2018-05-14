Kristoffer Ajer: Celtic defender signs new four-year contract

Kristoffer Ajer has established himself in Celtic's defence this season

Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer has signed a new four-year contract which will keep him at the club until at least the summer of 2022.

The 20-year-old Norwegian defender has established himself at the heart of the champions' defence this season.

Ajer has played 33 matches this term, helping Celtic win the Premiership title after spending the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock.

He was signed as a 17-year-old by former Celtic manager Ronny Deila.

Ajer arrived from Norwegian side IK Start in July 2016 but only featured once for Celtic's senior side last season - in a Champions League qualifier against Lincoln Red Imps - before heading to Rugby Park on loan in January 2017.

He played six games up until the beginning of December this season, when he started in a 5-1 win against Motherwell, but has been a regular starter since for manager Brendan Rodgers.

His form was also rewarded recently with his first international caps for Norway.