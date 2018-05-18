Paul Lambert: Stoke City manager leaves club after relegation

Manager Paul Lambert has left relegated Stoke City four months after joining the club to replace Mark Hughes.

Despite ending their decade in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Swansea on Sunday, Lambert managed just two wins from his 15 games in charge.

Last week, the club's owners said they would continue to give managers time "to prove themselves".

However, departure of the former Aston Villa and Norwich boss leaves Stoke looking for a third boss in a year.

