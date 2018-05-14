Scott Brown: Port Vale sign Wycombe goalkeeper on a two-year deal

Scott Brown helped Wycombe to a third-placed finish in League Two in 2017-18

Port Vale have signed Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Scott Brown on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old was ever-present for the Chairboys in 2017-18 as they won promotion to League One.

Brown has also had spells with Cheltenham and Aberdeen.

"Scott is a very experienced goalkeeper having played all 46 league games for Wycombe last season. I am delighted we have been able to agree to sign him," boss Neil Aspin told the Vale website.

Brown will join Vale this summer when his contract with Wycombe expires.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.