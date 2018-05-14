Rangers: Steven Gerrard out to emulate Jurgen Klopp style at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard takes over as Rangers manager on 1 June

New Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes to emulate the style of football that Jurgen Klopp has established at Liverpool.

Gerrard takes over as manager at Ibrox on 1 June, having spent two years as under-18s coach at Anfield.

"When you look at the style of football that Jurgen Klopp plays, every fan in the world loves watching that," said the former England captain.

"He's been absolutely massive for the club."

Rangers finished the Scottish Premiership campaign in third place, three points behind Aberdeen, and 12 behind champions Celtic, who secured their seventh consecutive title.

Gerrard, who will appoint former Scotland captain Gary McAllister as his assistant at Ibrox, wants to challenge Celtic's dominance of Scottish football, with Brendan Rodgers' side looking to secure back-to-back trebles when they face Motherwell in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

"Celtic have had it their own way for far too long," added Gerrard, who was speaking at a Liverpool supporters' event in Dubai.

"This is a massive opportunity for myself and Gary McAllister to go to a huge football club and try to improve things in Glasgow.

"We go up to Glasgow and we will give it our best."