Graham Alexander: Salford City appoint ex-Scunthorpe manager

Graham Alexander was sacked as Scunthorpe manager earlier this year

Salford City have appointed former Scunthorpe and Fleetwood boss Graham Alexander as their manager.

Alexander, who won 40 Scotland caps, has signed a four-year deal with next season's National League newcomers.

Salford, owned by a group of ex-Manchester United players including Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville, have been promoted three times in four seasons.

"I was immediately impressed by the scale of the ambition this club and the owners have," said Alexander, 46.

Joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley left Salford by mutual consent last week despite winning promotion to the National League.

Alexander added: "As a manager you have to look for certain aspects of what can be achieved at a new club and the possibilities here are boundless.

"There is a great deal of work to be done on and off the pitch to fulfil the potential of Salford City and I can't wait to get started."

Alexander, who represented Scunthorpe, Luton, Preston and Burnley during his playing career, was sacked by the Iron in March following a winless run of eight games.