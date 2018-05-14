Scott Arfield: Rangers sign Canadian midfielder from Burnley on four-year deal

Scott Arfield spent five years with Burnley, playing more than 170 games for the club

Rangers have made Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield their first signing under new manager Steven Gerrard.

The Canada international, 29, has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox after coming to the end of his contract at Turf Moor.

Arfield played 20 games for Burnley this season, but has not featured since early February.

Scotland-born Arfield started his career at Falkirk before moving on to Huddersfield and then Burnley.

He spent five seasons with the Lancashire club, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League and then established in the top flight.

"I am delighted to have added Scott Arfield to the squad for next season," said Gerrard.

"He is a talented and competitive midfielder who has competed at a high level in the English Premier League and internationally for Canada.

"Scott is the first one in and I look forward to working with him and the others who will be coming in to strengthen the squad."

Rangers finished third in this season's Scottish Premiership after ending their campaign with a 5-5 draw at Hibernian on Sunday.