Ki Sung-yueng leaves relegated Swansea City

Ki Sung-yueng did a four-week stint of South Korean army national service in 2016

Ki Sung-yueng is leaving relegated Swansea City, joining Leon Britton and Angel Rangel in exiting the club.

The 29-year-old South Korean midfielder announced his departure on social media.

Ki said he was "really frustrated and disappointed" at their relegation to the Championship after five seasons in the top flight with the club.

He added: "I believe Swansea will come back stronger and find the philosophy of the club for the fans."

Ki is the first current Swans regular to leave in the wake of their relegation.

He joined Swansea from Celtic in August 2012 for a then club record fee of around £6m.

Ki went on to make more than 160 Swans appearances, interrupted by a season long loan at Sunderland in 2013-14 after helping them to win the League Cup in 2013.

He said it had been a "privilege" to play for Swansea and that he felt "sorry" for their "inconsistent performances" over recent seasons.