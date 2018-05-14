Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Celtic, Brendan Rodgers, Hibs, Neil Lennon, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard saw Celtic lift the Premiership trophy then warned them their days of strolling to the title are over. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers has shot down any conspiracy theories surrounding his first home defeat as Celtic manager. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Steven Gerrard watched the final day of Premiership action from Dubai, before taking over at Ibrox on 1 June

Hibs boss Neil Lennon believes he should not face any further punishment for his on-field celebration at Easter Road after accusing Rangers fans of subjecting him to sectarian abuse. (Various)

Neil Lennon has insisted getting sent off for celebrating Hibs' late equaliser was worth it. (Various)

Brendan Rodgers has given Celtic the green light for a Premiership party before the Scottish Cup final. (Daily Record)

Derek McInnes celebrated securing the runners-up spot and insisted his Dons side have proved they're not Old Firm bottlers. (Various)

Michael Gardyne has savaged Owen Coyle's catastrophic "cakes and Irn-Bru" management stint as Ross County's six-year top-flight spell came to a crashing end. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon says he is "no longer considering" his future after he "spat the dummy out" with his post-match rant following Hibs' 2-1 defeat by Hearts.(Scotsman)

Celtic winger James Forrest is greedy for more silverware after getting his hands on a seventh successive Premiership trophy. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein has heaped praise on teenage centre-back Chris Hamilton for standing up to the challenge of Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd on his Hearts debut yesterday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Departing St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Mannus believes the disappointment of the Perth club not finishing in the top six could spur them to regain their customary spot in the top half of the Premiership next season. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Rising star George Horne has made clear he would fight any attempt by the SRU to make him leave Glasgow Warriors and sign for Edinburgh.(Scottish Daily Mail)