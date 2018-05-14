Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says he is staying at Italian club

Allegri has won the Italian league and Cup double in each of his four seasons in charge of Juventus

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has played down reports that he is to leave the Italian club.

The Italian has been repeatedly linked with replacing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who is leaving the Gunners after almost 22 years in charge.

"If they don't fire me, then I think I'm staying at Juventus next year too," said Allegri.

The 50-year-old was speaking after a 0-0 draw against Roma sealed a seventh successive league title for Juve.

Allegri, who also achieved his fourth league and Cup double in as many seasons with the club, has also been touted as a possible replacement for compatriot Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

However, Chelsea and Arsenal finished fifth and sixth respectively in the Premier League and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

"It's not an issue of decisions on the future, it's about planning what the future of Juventus will be, because once we've finished celebrating, we have to sit around a table with clear heads," added Allegri.

"When the next season begins, we all start from zero points and must continue proving we are competitive."