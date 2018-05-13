Monday's back pages 13 May From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/44104521 Read more about sharing. Monday's Sun reports that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has thrown his future at the club into doubt The Mirror features Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, who has set a new Premier League scoring record The Express also features Salah and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, who helped his team become the first Premier League side to reach 100 points in a season The Daily Star also leads on Salah and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who has denied rumours about forward Anthony Martial Salah and the future of Spurs lead Monday's Guardian A happy Arsene Wenger is on the front of the i paper after he bowed out of his role at Arsenal with a win And it is Salah who celebrates with his Golden Boot award on the front of the Telegraph sports pages